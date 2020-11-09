Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,289 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Caterpillar by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,874,000 after acquiring an additional 621,303 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 440,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,664,000 after acquiring an additional 310,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $161.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $171.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,260 shares of company stock worth $4,075,496. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

