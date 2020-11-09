Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,377 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,847 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $134.12 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 45.37%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

