Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,600 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 153,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,553,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALXN. Svb Leerink lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.60.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $125.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

