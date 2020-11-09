Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,158,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,561,000 after acquiring an additional 42,366 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,997,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $55.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.13.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

