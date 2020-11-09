Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $388.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.31. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $399.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.50.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,000 shares of company stock worth $141,233,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

