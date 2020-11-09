Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

Shares of IP opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.11. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

