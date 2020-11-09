Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $83.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,185.00, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.53.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

