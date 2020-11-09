Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 67.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

AFL stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

