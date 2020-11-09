Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in CSX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,822 shares of company stock worth $5,011,305. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $86.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.70. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

