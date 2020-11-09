Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,114 shares of company stock worth $9,216,128. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $218.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.74.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

