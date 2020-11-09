Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $241.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $243.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.86.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $15,212,432.59. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total transaction of $2,041,636.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

