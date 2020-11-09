Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $123.28 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,324,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272,800 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of AT&T worth $123,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in AT&T by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 107,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 85,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

