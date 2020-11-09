Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 76.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of BWA opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.