Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,993 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Corteva by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $33.70 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

