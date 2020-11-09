Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD opened at $104.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $109.11. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average is $97.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.