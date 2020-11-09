Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Carnival Co. & worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 46.5% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,586,000 after purchasing an additional 927,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,997,000 after buying an additional 1,254,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 271.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after buying an additional 3,887,555 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.