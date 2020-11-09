Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 26,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $293.41 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

