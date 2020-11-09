Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,726 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after purchasing an additional 607,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.17. The company has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.