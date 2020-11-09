Novare Capital Management LLC Has $711,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

