NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 55,168 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,168 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of The AES worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 387,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES by 11,823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The AES by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The AES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

NYSE AES opened at $20.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. The AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

