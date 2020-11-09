NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350,957 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,839,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,826,000 after acquiring an additional 170,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,177,000 after acquiring an additional 170,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.07 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.