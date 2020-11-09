NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,941 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 21,583 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

NYSE EOG opened at $34.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

