NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 570,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 98.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 65.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 97.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 82.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Macquarie downgraded Carnival Co. & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

