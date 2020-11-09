NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $7.89 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,336 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $119.28 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

