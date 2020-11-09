NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 13,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO opened at $38.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.