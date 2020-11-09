NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 24,700 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 116.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Prudential PLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,200,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 160,462.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 642,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,998,000 after acquiring an additional 641,850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 38.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,873 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,053,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 10,826.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 116,278 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $141.30 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $142.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

