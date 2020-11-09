NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,918 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 119.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 29.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $731,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $128.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,276 shares of company stock worth $96,901,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

