Morgan Stanley Raises Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $161.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.75.

NVRO opened at $160.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 0.99. Nevro has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $169.09.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $104,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $3,222,301.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,349 shares of company stock valued at $7,531,558. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,426,000 after acquiring an additional 284,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,177,000 after acquiring an additional 245,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 369,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,465,000 after acquiring an additional 209,375 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Nevro by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 176,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nevro by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after buying an additional 150,653 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

