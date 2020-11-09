Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.71.

MCHP opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $101.20. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.3685 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $15,124,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,288,000 after acquiring an additional 75,167 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,934,000 after acquiring an additional 101,724 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 947,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

