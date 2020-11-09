Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $125.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $126.79.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.3685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 19.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 175,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,697 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

