Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $134.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $128.00.

MCHP has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.71.

Shares of MCHP opened at $125.28 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

