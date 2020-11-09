Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.55.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,181.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,009.22 and its 200-day moving average is $882.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,228.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.88, for a total value of $2,008,351.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,663,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

