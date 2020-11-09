McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $49,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $170.92 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.64.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

