Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTCH. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $132.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -200.85, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $138.50.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Match Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 47,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Match Group by 177.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,400,000 after purchasing an additional 152,521 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $4,940,000. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Match Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 344.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

