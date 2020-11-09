Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 21,562 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,562 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

