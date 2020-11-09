Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $184.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.64.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.80. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $1,384,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at $31,190,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

