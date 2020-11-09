Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 504 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.05% of OGE Energy worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 250.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 244.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 34.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Guggenheim upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

OGE Energy stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

