Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149,864 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Incyte by 12.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Incyte by 80.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 395,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after buying an additional 176,399 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Incyte by 24.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 154.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 149.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 51,716 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $199,190.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,959.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Shares of INCY opened at $83.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.08. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

