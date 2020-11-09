Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

USB opened at $39.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.