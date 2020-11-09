Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 248 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 95,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Allstate by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 284,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 92,127 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in The Allstate by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 18,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

NYSE ALL opened at $91.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

