Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5,136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,442,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,693,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,550 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,827,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 658.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 744,339 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,941,000.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

SPCE opened at $19.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.