Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 715.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $36.36 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.