Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.16, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.98. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.94 per share, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,075 shares in the company, valued at $837,160.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 9,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $250,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at $210,019.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,580 shares of company stock valued at $804,696 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.