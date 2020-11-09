Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,809,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Shares of OTIS opened at $63.58 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion and a PE ratio of 33.11.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

