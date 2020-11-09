Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,321,026,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,743 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,542,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,885,000 after buying an additional 933,432 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.34.

TDOC stock opened at $206.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -161.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.20 and a 1 year high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $1,316,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,997.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $585,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,713.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

