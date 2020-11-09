Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,525,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,952,000 after acquiring an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,026 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,109,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,607,000 after acquiring an additional 328,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,257,000 after acquiring an additional 804,329 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $91.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

