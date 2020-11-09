Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

CTVA stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $34.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

