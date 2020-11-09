Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 653 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 38,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 26,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 100,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 129,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 117,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

