KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 8,960 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 3.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $127.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average is $120.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.