Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $148.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $158.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at $47,149,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $145,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,064,153.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,237. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

